Ciudad Juárez— Two men were charged with aggravated extortion against a businessman, according to the District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone.

The social representation reported that Jonathan David AV and Edwin Adrián HM were found by a control judge as probable responsible for the incident that began on July 29, but for which they were arrested in flagrante delicto on August 1.

The ministerial investigation showed that on July 29, they allegedly sent messages to the victim’s phone demanding 300 thousand pesos in exchange for not harming him and his family, as well as his business.

After the complaint was filed and the intervention of specialized personnel from the Anti-Extortion Unit, on the night of August 1, they were arrested at the intersection of Camino Real and Zoltepec streets, in the Mariano Escobedo neighborhood, where they went to pick up the money that the victim had left. Specifically, the payment had been agreed upon at the “Santa Muerte” shrine on the ring road.

During the intervention, they also seized four cell phones and a gray 2002 Honda Odyssey with current license plates, in which they intended to flee, as well as 50 thousand pesos in 500 peso bills.

The Control Judge of the Bravos Judicial District who heard the case, resolved the legal situation of the accused in favor of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and set a three-month deadline for the closing of the complementary investigation.