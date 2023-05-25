James Rodríguez is a trend in Colombia. After his untimely departure from Olympiacos in Greece, the ’10’ of the National Team returned to the country to attend multiple business and family commitments. And in the middle of his schedule, James gave an interview to ‘RCN’, in which he talked about practically everything.

Throughout the talk in question, the ’10’ from Cucuta referred to all the controversies in which they have related him. Among them, his relationship with the Spanish ‘Rafa’ Benítez and the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

He also referred to the elimination of Colombia from the road to the World Cup in Qatar. And by sending a supposed ‘dart’ to Reinaldo Rueda, the coach in the final leg of the tie, the controversy grew. So so the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, from ‘RCN’, could not remain silent and reacted to the interview.

Carlos Antonio Vélez responds to James Rodríguez

In the aforementioned dialogue, Rodríguez referred to his relationship with Rueda as follows: “Everything is fine. In the Colombian National Team I had no problem with absolutely anyone. Later I played four games with Reinaldo. It is with the coach with whom I have played the least in the National Team, I think four or five. Nothing happened with him and I thought he was a very good person”.

Then, in the talk, the issue of the causes of not qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar came up. There, James was accurate:

“I used to watch the World Cup matches. You saw teams that didn’t play well, you wondered how they got to the World Cup… These are things that happen. We did things wrong, it must be said. It can’t be that we don’t score goals in seven games. With so many good players we have, it’s for us to score two, three goals per game at least. Everyone has to assume responsibilities and learn from all these things”.

It was precisely on this last response, quoted in an ‘RCN’ headline, that Vélez decided to launch his comment.

“There are definitely a lot of stick-faced people… this is another half-truth, and half-truths are… lies! Rather, why don’t we talk about how many games we go without scoring a goal? Six? Seven? (sic) “, the veteran journalist pointed out on his Twitter.

Then, alluding to a political episode, he added: “Don’t tell me that we are going to have to paraphrase King Juan Carlos with Chávez by his side…” (sic).

There are definitely a lot of stick-faced people… this is another half-truth, and half-truths are… lies!

Rather, why don’t we talk about how many games we go without scoring a goal? Six? Seven?@RCN news

Don’t tell me that we are going to have to paraphrase King Juan… pic.twitter.com/eh6hFulpcn — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) May 25, 2023

Later, Vélez attacked again.

“Not scoring goals in 7 games is EVERYONE’s responsibility… not just DT or is he the one who has the obligation to score them?” he said.

Not scoring goals in 7 games is EVERYONE’s responsibility… not just DT or is he the one who has the obligation to score them? https://t.co/FqY0yQ25gU — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) May 25, 2023

