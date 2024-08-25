Starting a business in the United States is not a simple process. Although there are many Latinos who have good ideas and a willingness, they are not always able to start their own business. However, When you find a good niche opportunity, you have to take advantage of it, as Poncho Pereira and Erika Rodríguez share.

The Venezuelan entrepreneurs arrived in Miami in 2017 and initially had to accept jobs as waiters and even babysitters. Little by little They began to understand American culture and found a business opportunity.

As they have shared with various media, after Pereira sold his car and made a profit, they realized that the buying and selling cars could be a good option.

However, when they began to investigate the market further, They discovered that the real opportunity was in becoming intermediaries in auctionsToday, through their company Mapa Broker, they are dedicated to helping buyers acquire a vehicle through auction.

Basically what they do is that a customer tells them which car he is interested in buying and makes a security deposit, then Latin entrepreneurs serve as intermediaries and participate in the auction until they obtain the model.

They assure that currently They have more than 30 employees, mostly Latinos who serve as intermediaries in the purchase of between 150 and 200 cars per month. because they participate in these types of transactions throughout the country since many of them are carried out online.

Of course, they made it clear that In order to participate in this business, it is essential to have a license, which is not cheap. They said they had to pay around US$15,000 for theirs. In addition, they explained, it is necessary to comply with a series of requirements, although these vary according to the state.

In addition to the auctions, Entrepreneurs also have dealerships where they offer restored cars. based on the budget and needs of their clients and provide financing options.

Latinos teach how to participate in the car auction business

The success they have had as car auction intermediaries through their company Mapa Brokerhas led Erika Rodríguez and Poncho Pereira to want to help others get started in the business.

On their website they have a course through which They show those interested crucial topics such as the process of buying cars at public auctions and private, how to sell them in the United States and even how to export to different Latin American countries.