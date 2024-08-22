Residents of Frontera Comalapa, Chiapas, urged the intervention of authorities in the face of violence generated by organized crime cartels.

“They are killing us and there is no one who can help us!” the residents said in a statement.

They warned that in the last few hours 60 inhabitants, all men, were kidnapped by criminals, who threatened to return for more. “The cartels take men, women, children, and that is why we are fleeing, either off our lands or even to safe places so that we can protect ourselves from so much violence, a word that falls short for those who disappear and die,” they warned.

“Yesterday, residents of the Paso Hondo and Bella Vista del Norte ejidos in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa reported that one of the organized crime groups entered their ejidos and forcibly took more than 60 people, all men. They threatened to return for more people.”

The protesters identified themselves as residents of several ejidos in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa, which is made up of more than 260 localities. Frontera Comalapa borders the municipalities of Chicomuselo and Amatenango, where shootings and ambushes have also been reported in recent days. “We live in terror from groups that they call organized crime, but we know that they are cartels that have been at war for several months. These cartels kidnap, kill, and threaten us. In recent weeks the war has been very strong, this has caused us to move from our communities,” they detailed. Among these localities are Paso Hondo, Santa Rita, Verapaz, Ejido 24 de Febrero, Tampico, Ejido Bella Vista del Norte, Barrio Nueva Delicias, Guadalupe Grijalva, La Sabinada, Ejido Tres Maravillas, Barrio Monteverde and all the neighborhoods in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa, Ejido Anonal and Ejido Nuevo Comalapa. From the municipality of Amatenango de la Frontera, they assured, they also suffer from violence in Ejido Nueva Morelia, Ranchería Michoacán, Ejido Pacayalito, Barrio Bienestar Social, Barrio Nueva Libertad, Barrio Flor de Mayo, Ejido Nuevo Recuerdo, Ejido Palestina, Ejido Nuevo Amatenango, Barrio Belén, Barrio Platanillo, Barrio el Pino and Barrio Nueva América. “We need the support of all sectors that make up civil society, to help us because we want to stay alive, working and have peace. The cartels control us, prevent us from working and also take away the little we have, in addition to using us for their own interests and not those of the community,” they warned. “We want them to help us by spreading our voice for help, organizing to pressure the authorities of the state of Chiapas, the federal government and the Mexican State.” Security sources stated that the corridor made up of Motozintla, Amatenango, Frontera Comalapa, Chicomuselo and Jaltenango is besieged by organized crime. Cells of the Sinaloa, Chiapas and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels have carried out shootouts and blockaded towns, despite the presence of state police and soldiers. The criminal groups fight for territory to control routes for the transfer of drugs, migrants, women and huachicol. They also seek hegemony in the collection of fees from mining, tourism and transport companies, as well as from businesses and producers, according to ministerial records.