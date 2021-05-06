“They are killing us in Colombia “, Lucas Villa shouted in the peaceful demonstrations this Wednesday in the city of Pereira (center-west), shortly before, apparently, two people began to shoot the protest and this 37-year-old student ended up in critical condition in the hospital.

The young man was, along with other protesters, protesting peacefully on the viaduct that connects this city, capital of the department of Risaralda, with neighboring Dosquebradas, when people dressed in civilian clothes in a vehicle they opened fire seriously wounding three young men.

Villa is a university student of Sports Sciences and actively participated in the protests in recent days, peacefully chanting slogans, dancing and motivating the rest of his colleagues to protest against the tax reform, first, and police brutality and other government policies once it was withdrawn by the government.

“He was in a sit-in surrounded by other people with dances, with calls, motivating people to wake up from this social numbness,” he explained to the station. RCN the young man’s aunt, Martha Viviana de las Salas, who described him as “a warrior of life”, who “it was never characterized or linked to a situation of violence. “

In the Plaza Bolivar, in Bogotá, the march against Iván Duque. AFP photo

The young man received eight hits of a bullet at the height of the skull, as confirmed to the media by the manager of the San Jorge de Pereira hospital, Juan Carlos Restrepo, and he is in critical condition in the intensive care unit with a very serious neurological condition.

Police brutality

There is no confirmation yet who fired the gun at the youths, if they were civilians, armed forces or paramilitariesBut it is one more episode of violence in the protests that have had the country in suspense since April 28.

The Ombudsman’s Office reported on Wednesday of at least 24 homicides during the protests, but the Prosecutor’s Office later pointed out that after using “all the mechanisms of judicial clarification”, it determined that “11 violent deaths occur on the occasion of these demonstrations, 7 are under verification and 6 homicides have no link”, although it assured that he was going to indict the police for the homicides of 3 civilians.

Social organizations and some NGOs that are dedicated to documenting cases of police brutality, such as Temblores, They increase that figure to 37 homicides by the Police, and more than 200 victims of physical violence as well as 10 of sexual assaults by the security forces, according to the latest report that contains the events from April 28 to May 5.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman’s Office noted that 89 people have been reported missing since the demonstrations began, but the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, assured that 38 of them “have already been located.”

International organizations and several countries have condemned in recent days the harshness with which the Colombian government has responded to the protests and the “police brutality” experienced in the streets.

Complaints

Colombian social organizations and citizens reported that armed civilians have attacked participants in the protests against the Government, to which they demand the cessation of police brutality and measures to improve living conditions.

In various parts of the country, there have been reports of intimidation of protesters by armed men allegedly opposed to vandalism and some have even been shot.

“At this time there are expressions of violence that completely aggravate the situation because we do not know who are those who threaten, those who persecute, those who shoot and those who kill,” analyst Jairo Libreros, a professor at the School of Government, told Efe. from the Externado University of Colombia.

The most recent attack occurred this Wednesday in Pereira, capital of the department of Risaralda, in the Eje Cafetero, where three young people were seriously injured by unknown persons who shot them from a vehicle, including Villa.

Libreros assures that when the legitimate use of force is not imposed concomitantly with the validity of Human Rights and when it does not have the capacity to determine who are the decision-makers and move the strings that stir vandalism, Situations such as “vigilantism” arise.

“Some citizens with reprehensible intentions they believe themselves owners of security and justice and the outbreak of vigilantism begins that has left a terrifying mark throughout Latin America and that ultimately becomes the seed of paramilitarism, “explains the professor.

It adds that these attacks are carried out by people who, in their own capacity or representing the interests of third parties, become vigilantes or people who are “willing to eliminate anyone they consider to be an enemy.”

“That is an explosive cocktail that it has left a terrifying mark in Colombia due to the armed conflict and that on some occasions (they are) expressions of urban violence as apparently is happening in this case (that of Pereira) “.

Source: EFE

