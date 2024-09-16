Ciudad Juarez.- Two motorists fled the scene on foot after being involved in crashes early Saturday morning in two different areas of the city. The first occurred on De Las Torres Avenue, when the driver of a red 2014 Dodge RAM with Texas license plates BC66179 crashed into the median strip and a double overhead pole at the intersection with Ramón Rayón Street. The other was on Óscar Flores Sánchez Boulevard, at the intersection with Jesús M. Ríos Street, where a person aboard a blue 2016 Chevrolet Camaro with current Chihuahua license plates B87SHG4 crashed into a concrete post protruding from the sidewalk. Both vehicles were taken to a municipal impound lot by a tow truck.