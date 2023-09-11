The theft of inheritance money is one of the hypotheses that gains more strength in the homicide of Maravillas M., the 63-year-old woman and resident of the Murcian district of El Palmar, who died violently on Sunday afternoon in her house suffocated with a garbage bag over her head.

One of the two arrested for the crime is the victim’s son, Alejandro S., 25 years old. The other alleged suspect is the manager of the fast food establishment, located near a shopping center in Murcia, where they both worked. Investigators are trying to confirm if Alejandro S. told his boss that his mother kept money in her house, and if the two hatched a plan to steal it, apparently from an inheritance left by his father after he died three years ago, they say. sources close to the case.

‘Mara’, as Maravillas was known to her family and friends in the town, had kept the cash in a safe at her home, located on República Argentina Avenue, next to Primero de Mayo, one of the main arteries of El Palmar.

The young man and his manager, of South American origin, arrived at the house, which is adjacent to the victim’s parents’ house, last Sunday, around 4:00 p.m. The plan was, presumably, to enter the house without forcing the lock on the front door, open the safe and leave through the same place without making any noise. Alejandro believed that his mother would not be at home. However, when they entered the house they found the woman.

What happened from this moment is still unknown. Investigators are trying to cross-check the statements of the two detainees to find out the degree of responsibility in ‘Mara’s’ death. «Apparently an argument and a struggle began between the woman and the two intruders, she fell to the ground and one of them placed a garbage bag on her head. “He died from asphyxiation, although it is not clear that her intention was to take his life,” the sources consulted point out.

Upon discovering that she was dead, the companion of the deceased’s son fled the house by jumping from a balcony to the roof of Alejandro’s grandparents’ home. From there, he jumped to the street, from a height of just over five meters.

«He fractured both ankles in the fall and the owner of that house, the victim’s father, went out to the street to ask for help, shouting that they should not let him escape because he had entered the house to steal. Two customers who were in the bar in front of the scene came and held the boy who had rushed to the ground,” explains an employee of the establishment, a witness to the event.

Signs of violence



A few minutes later a National Police patrol arrived and detained the suspect. Several police units went to the street where the crime had occurred. When the agents entered the house, they found Maravillas’ lifeless body, with signs of violence and with a plastic bag covering his head. The coroner in charge of the case carried out the removal of the body, and it was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Murcia which, after performing the autopsy, will determine the exact causes of his death. Alejandro, the other alleged suspect, tried to flee, but was soon arrested near the house by the police.

Official sources from the National Police did not want to give details of the case, since it is under summary secrecy. But other sources close to the matter confirmed that the motive for the crime is economic.

The Homicide Group of the National Police Corps assumed the investigations of the case. In addition to the testimonies of the witnesses, the agents are analyzing the images from the security cameras that are installed on the façade of the bar, right in front of the place where the detainee fell. The investigation remains open to try to determine if there are more people involved in the Maravillas homicide.