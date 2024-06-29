The head of the Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Culture, Juan Escalante, said that this government agency lacks the authority to supervise the operation of private gyms, as it is not regulated among its functions, this in relation to the death of the teenager Dylan Nahúm Gutiérrez due to a head trauma in a private gym, when he was used as a “sparring” by probable instructions of the coach.

These events are being investigated by the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether the case is an intentional or reckless homicide, according to personnel from this agency.

And although the General Law of Physical Culture and Sports in its general provisions refers in the third article relating to the principles of the exercise and development of the right to physical culture and sport that the teaching, training, management, administration and development of physical culture and sport must be entrusted to qualified personnel, according to section V.

Furthermore, the eleventh section mentions that in the development of sport “the dignity, integrity, health and safety of athletes must be protected, as well as the sustainable development of sport must be ensured and defended.”

In the same regulations, article six states that “the Federation, the federal entities, the Municipalities and the territorial demarcations of Mexico City, will promote physical activation, physical culture and sports within the scope of their competence, in accordance with the bases of coordination provided for in this Law, its Regulations and other applicable regulations.

Article 99 indicates that the National Sports Commission (Conade) will promote, coordinate and promote, in coordination with the SEP, teaching, research, dissemination of technological development, the application of scientific knowledge in the field of physical activation, physical culture and sport, as well as the construction of teaching and training centers for these activities.

The State Law on Physical Culture and Sport in Article 2 establishes the general bases of coordination and collaboration between the Federation, the State and the Municipalities, as well as the agreement for the participation of the social and private sectors in matters of Physical Culture and Sport.

Section five stipulates that social and private investment must be encouraged for the development of physical activity, physical culture and sport, as a complement to public action.