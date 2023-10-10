The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the discovery of the bodies of a couple in Benalmádena, although the first hypotheses suggest that it could be a new case of sexist violence. According to the sources consulted, the woman had been shot several times, while the man had a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers reportedly found a shotgun near his body.

The events occurred around 5:00 p.m. on the afternoon of this Tuesday, October 10, at a home located in the Torrequebrada area, in Benalmádena. Several National Police crews and 061 paramedics went to the scene after neighbors raised the alarm after hearing explosions coming from the house.

When the agents arrived, nothing could be done to save the couple. Apparently, the officials located the 53-year-old woman in the living room with several gunshot wounds. The 63-year-old man was found in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest. The police found the long weapon supposedly used in the possible sexist crime near his body.

With this scenario, the first hypotheses that investigators consider are that the man first killed his wife with the shotgun and then took his own life with the same weapon. According to different sources consulted by the newspaper Sur, it was a Spanish couple and one of their children, still a teenager, was with them at noon at home. Apparently, the young man had lunch with his parents and left the house. When he returned, both had already died.

The sources also stated that the man was supposedly going through depression. As confirmed by the Malaga Government Subdelegation, in this case there were no previous complaints of gender violence.

If the evidence confirms that it is a sexist crime, it would also be the fourth recorded in the province of Malaga so far this year, after that of Natalia, murdered by her ex-boyfriend – who confessed the facts – and whose body was found without a head. nor hands floating in the water of Cañas de Marbella beach in January; Paula, stabbed to death by her ex-partner in Torremolinos last May; and Carmen, who lost her life in July after allegedly receiving a severe blow to the head from her husband.

Torremolinos crime



It should be noted that, of the sexist murders confirmed so far in 2023 in Malaga, three of them have taken place on the Costa del Sol. Precisely, the closest to Benalmádena happened on the morning of May 17 in La Carihuela (Torremolinos ). The victim’s name was Paula, she was 28 years old, she was a native of Malaga and had three children, the youngest of them with her alleged executioner.

The woman’s cries for help alerted the neighbors, whom her ex-boyfriend, Marcos G. (45 years old, of Italian origin), apparently tried to deceive to prevent the victim’s help. The young woman, who had broken off her relationship with the suspect just two months before, died after receiving fifteen stab wounds in her apartment.

Precisely, Marco’s arrest in relation to Paula’s crime led to the reopening of the case due to the disappearance of an ex-girlfriend of the Italian: Sibora Gagani, a 22-year-old Italian-Albanian woman who was lost track of in the summer of 2014. in Torremolinos. Her body, after nine years of searching, was located in June by the National Police behind a wall of the attic that the young woman shared with her ex-boyfriend.

A dead end



Since Sibora disappeared, all efforts to find her whereabouts led to a dead end. Until on May 17, Marco was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of Paula’s murder and investigators verified that the Italian had also been Sibora’s partner.

The Police are studying the vehicle of the suspect in the murder of Sibora Gagani (in the lower right image).



South







The police’s conviction to search between those walls arose from a spontaneous demonstration made by the suspect at the police station, after being arrested for the murder of his last partner, Paula. As he passed by the poster of the missing woman, Marco spontaneously stated that he had walled up Sibora’s body.

An alteration in one of the walls of the house was the clue that led to the discovery of the body. Apparently, the officers detected this variation and, to obtain more information, they went to the adjacent home to compare both houses. Thus, they observed that a closet had been built in the latter, a space that did not exist in the house under search.

The police demolished that wall, locating a large agglomerated wooden box behind it. When they opened the lid they saw that its interior was full of lime and that it contained a plastic bag containing a knife with traces of dried blood. After carefully extracting the lime, the officials found different objects buried under it that could have belonged to Sibora.

They also found a bouquet of flowers on the torso of a corpse, which was inside a camping bag. Apparently, the body was wrapped in plastic bags and in “saponified” conditions, although investigators were able to deduce that it was a woman. A few weeks later, the DNA confirmed that it was Sibora.