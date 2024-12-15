They are investigating complaints of harassment by a group of female students against a teacher from an ikastola in Bizkaia, who will not teach classes

The Federation of Ikastolas, IIkastolen Elkartean, has shown its support for the complaints of harassment on social networks by a group of students from the Urretxindorra ikastola in Bilbao against a teacher at the center who, starting this Monday, will be removed from the classrooms, so that he will go to work, but without having contact with the students. In a statement, the ikastola association has “fully” supported the complaints made in recent days at the Urretxindorra ikastola, and also at Azkue, and has assured that “the safety and well-being of our students” is its “maximum.” priority”. These complaints, which were initiated through the Instagram profile @denuncias_euskalherria, created by a group of women to collect complaints of sexist violence, which were later joined by a joint complaint from a group of female students, are being investigated by the Department of Education.

From Ikastolen Elkartea they have stressed that “we do not and will not accept any type of violence, harassment or aggression against women in our ikastolas.” “Any behavior that violates the dignity and respect of our students or any woman is completely unacceptable,” they stated, to emphasize that “this violence is not an isolated act, but the result of a network of explicit behaviors, normalized messages and structural symbols that perpetuate the subordination of women to men and reinforce the limits imposed by the current heteropatriarchal system.” They have “firmly condemned the reported events” and reiterated their “full support and legitimacy for the complaints made” by a group of students from Urrentxindorra Ikastola and by a former student from Azkue Ikastola.

After insisting that “the safety and well-being” of these students are their priority, they have indicated that both ikastolas “took immediate measures as soon as they became aware of the facts, always with the aim of protecting the rights and well-being of those affected.” . In this sense, the president of Ikastolen Elkartea, Nekane Artola, has indicated, in statements to Radio Euskadi, that the professor at the Urretxindorra ikastola in Bilbao about whom several former students have offered testimony of harassment on social networks will be “removed from the classrooms.” immediately” and, starting this Monday, he will be exercising and will go to work, but without having contact with the students.

On the other hand, the association has indicated that both Ikastolen Elkartea and the ikastolas that comprise it have “a firm protocol to address cases of violence, harassment or aggression against women.” In this way, she specified, in all the situations they detect, “whether there is a formal complaint or not, the ikastolas adopt strict measures to guarantee the safety and well-being of all the women in our educational community.”

Likewise, Ikastolen Elkartea has expressed its “support and closeness” towards these women, their families and their environment and has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining “a safe educational environment free of any type of aggression.” “We will continue working to prevent, avoid and eradicate any behavior that threatens the integrity of our community,” he assured.

To this end, he explained, “the necessary resources will be offered to guarantee the emotional well-being of the affected people and support the necessary procedures, whenever they so wish.” In this sense, they have called on “all people who have suffered any type of harassment or aggression, or who have witnessed inappropriate behavior”, to immediately contact the management teams of their ikastolas or with Ikastolen Elkartea.

As he assured, these complaints “will be attended to with the utmost diligence” because, as they have insisted, “the protection of our students is our priority, and we put at their disposal all the necessary resources to guarantee their well-being and safety.” Also from Ikastolen Elkartea they have reaffirmed their commitment to an education “based on respect, equality and freedom”, which is why they have assured that they will take “all necessary actions to prevent events like these from being repeated.”

“Sexist and homophobic violence is the most extreme expression of inequality between women and men, and as a community we want to reiterate once again our firm position against this type of violence,” they expressed, to reiterate their “solidarity and total support for both Urrentxindorra Ikastola as well as Azkue Ikastola” and highlight “the responsibility and rigor that they have demonstrated in the management of these problems, prioritizing at all times the safety and well-being of their students, especially in situations of vulnerability.”