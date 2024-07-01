Some social clues would lead one to believe that there is an air of crisis among the undisputed protagonists of the last season of Men and Women

One of the couples formed in the last season of the program Men and women would have bounced back to the honors of social popularity in these last hours for an alleged air of crisis. We are talking about Claudia Lenti and Alessio Pili Star.

rumors of crisis between Claudia Lenti and Alessio Pili Stella

The two former protagonists of the over throne of the famous dating show hosted by Maria de Filippi had been a steady couple for several months now. More precisely since last February when, after several push and pull, the two had decided to start living romantically outside the television studio.

The difficult beginnings of their story

The relationship between Claudia Lenti and Alessio Pili Stella was undoubtedly a tormented one, conducted from recording to recording with no small amount of difficulty. A relationship peppered with jealousy, ups and downs and noteworthy character differences. All of which culminated in a sweet and unexpected epilogue: Alessio, putting aside his pride, revealed to his beloved the extent of his feelings and asked her for exclusivity, revealing his intense desire to continue their story behind closed doors.

Once they left the program, the relationship between the two seemed to continue well. Their presence as guests on the show also demonstrates this very trueconducted by Silvia Toffaninduring which they declared all their happiness as a couple, eager as ever to plan a solid future together.

Rumors of an alleged crisis

Confirming the rumours of an alleged crisis between the two there would be a significant social clue. Both since last May, in fact, they would have stopped following each other on Instagram and appear together on their respective channels. A silence that has made fans of the two former protagonists of Uomini e Donne suspicious and that would therefore lead to believe that their relationship is currently experiencing a delicate phase of crisis and estrangement.

It should be noted that all the photos and posts relating to their love story are still present on their respective social pages. We therefore just have to wait for their eventual outcome declaration that confirms or completely denies the rumors circulating about them.