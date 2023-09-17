The Acapulcan actress Michelle Viethwho has participated in soap operas Televisa such as ‘My little naughty girl’, ‘The stepmother’ and ‘My fortune is to love you’, she is a mother of four children and on social networks she shares images by her side.

Particularly striking are the images that the Mexican actress Michelle Vieth shows and in which her first daughter appears, who is already 16 years old, very similar to her and very pretty too.

Michelle is the name of Michelle Vieth’s first daughter, She is currently studying and has not yet said if she would love to be an actress. The truth is that she draws attention on Instagram for her great resemblance to her famous mother.

Michelle Vieth and her daughter Michelle. Instagram photo

Michelle Veith married Leandro Ampudia, with whom he had two children, Leandro and Michelle Ampudia; Michelle is the eldest of her daughters and is the most similar to the soap opera protagonist. Christian and Selika are also her children.

In June 2022, Michelle Vieth He celebrated his daughter Michelle’s birthday in a big way and on social networks he published several images, and also dedicated a nice message to her:

Michelle, daughter of Michelle Vieth, on her 15th birthday. Instagram photo

“I am very proud of the little woman you have become. I love you with all my soul,” said part of the text.

“They look like twins” “Both are beautiful” ; “They are beautiful!” are some of the comments that her fans dedicate to Michelle Vieth and her beautiful daughter on social networks.

Actress Michelle Vieth in the company of her other children. Instagram photo

Michelle Vieth, 43 years oldis originally from Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexicohas always remained current on stage, because acting is her passion in life and her source of work. Among the most recent projects where we have seen her are ‘This story sounds familiar to me’, ‘El Junior: El Mirrey de los Capos ‘ and ‘How to survive single’.