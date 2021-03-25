“When I ask a ‘yes-no’ question I am looking for a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’, so please respond appropriately”. The slogan sounded like a school exam, but it was addressed to three of the richest and most powerful people in the world: Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google.. And the only one who responded to the slogan was the person in charge of Twitter.

The member of the House of Representatives Michael Doyle fired the question during the hearing in which the three companies have to give explanations about lto disinformation and hate speech, more and more frequent in social networks.

Zuckerberg evaded the question. But Doyle did not let it pass him and counterattacked: “He is not answering, yes or no,” he insisted. The founder of Facebook insisted that the responsibility of his company is “Build effective systems”, but he could not develop his argument.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, during the hearing. Photo Bloomberg

Pichai from Google he also replied evasively.

It was Jack Dorsey, from Twitter, who not only responded but also expressed an idea with which Doyle agreed: “Yes [somos responsables], we have to take broader considerations, it is not just a question of the technological platforms we use ”.

“Thanks, I agree with that,” Doyle closed.

The session started very “choppy”. Different congressmen pointed out the responsibilities of social networks in hate speech, misinformation and even cases of grooming and the little security that there is online for minors.

Another hot spot was discussions about the news of the vaccines against the coronavirus. “Do you think they are effective?“Asked Doyle, to an almost unanimous response from the CEOs who indicated that the question had nothing to do with the audience, despite the fact that they all answered yes.

The question was in relation to the immense amount of posts with disinformation on these social networks.

Section 230, key to the audience

Mark Zuckerberg had an awkward moment. Photo Bloomberg

The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter testify this Thursday before the United States Congress on disinformation, following a tense election in the United States, the assault on the Capitol and the rise of Joe Biden to the presidency. With a clear focus: defend, once again, Section 230 of an administration that seems determined to fight them.

The audience, entitled “Nation of disinformation: the role of social networks in promoting the extremism and misinformation”Is done remotely. It will be the fourth for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey since last July, and the third for Google’s Sundar Pichai.

This law was created in 1996 and regulates and protects internet companies from legal responsibilities: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service should be treated as the publisher or issuer of any information from another provider of informational content”, it says the law.

The three companies at the center of the controversy. AP Photo

This gives Big Tech two advantages: First, it exempts them from what users post on their platforms. For example, if anti-Semitic or racist content is posted, the law states that the company is not responsible for that content.

But it also gives them the freedom to unsubscribe content: that is what is being demanded of them. A greater intervention in what is climbed, so that anarchy does not reign.

The session thus put the Big Tech on the ropes, from which this time the company founded by Jeff Bezos, Amazon, got away.

