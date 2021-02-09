A coral reef in Indonesia, October 31, 2016 (BETH WATSON / MOMENT RF / GETTY IMAGES)

According to the latest report by the UN’s global biodiversity experts, released in the spring, one million animal and plant species out of the estimated 8 million species on Earth are threatened with extinction in the coming decades if we do nothing. From emblematic animals such as certain mammals to the smallest micro-organism, including insects, butterflies and plants, these species are largely subjected to the excesses of human activity: overexploitation such as overfishing, the destruction of their habitat, human demographic pressure but also global warming.

By making a lucid observation of the situation, François Sarrazin, professor of ecology at Sorbonne University and chairman of the scientific council of the Foundation for research on biodiversity, invites us to question ourselves on the way we look at this biodiversity, between utilitarian vision and ethical reflection or philosophy, to rethink our place in the living world.