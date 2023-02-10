Culiacán.- As DEBATE informed you opportunely, José Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Tapia Quintero was arrested the morning of Thursday, February 9 in the union of Tacuichamona, CuliacánSinaloa.

Therefore, today We will remember ‘Van a ocupar una Lupa’ and other corridos by ‘Lupe’ Tapia, alleged operator of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambadaone of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

The first of the songs will be the one just mentioned, whose interpreter is Iván Cuevas. Below is a fragment of the lyrics and the video.

“The land is already marked, a wall is in charge of that, especially if it is along 15 to the south, they do not want to jump the bars, their town Tacuichamona always carries it in their soul. They say they are looking for it, they are going to use a magnifying glass , go on and sign with more people and that worries him little…”.

‘The Tacuichamona’published on YouTube with the groups El Plan norteño and Los Juniors de Culiacán, is another of the corridos dedicated to Lupe Tapia.

Both pieces have in common that they are interpreted by norteño groups, that is, with an accordion. Another similar point is its traditional style, far from the modern sounds imposed by contemporary referents of the subgenre such as Marga Registrada and Edición Especial.

Arley Pérez is the interpreter of the last corrido you will hear today, called ‘Corrido De Lupe Tapia’.

Once again, the accordion and mentions of the Tacuichamona union are the constant in the lyrics.

We recommend you read:

This song let us see a little more of what was allegedly the life of the alleged drug trafficker detained by the Mexican Army and National Guard (GN). A story with poverty, effort, a trip to the United States and humility.