They believed that they would end up executed, set on fire and thrown into a mass grave. At least that’s what Agnes Bordeau, 80, thought, a French nun who was part of the religious kidnapped in Haiti at the beginning of April, and that they were released 20 days later without knowing the circumstances. They are left with the memory of a captivity in miserable conditions, in which they were constantly changed places, with the fear of death playing nearby.

With Michel Briand, a 67-year-old priest who was also among the captives, they assured not to blame their captors for that ordeal and denounced instead the inaction of the authorities.

In Haiti, a country undermined by extreme poverty and political instability, violent gangs operate increasingly at ease in the poorest neighborhoods, where public investment conspicuous by its absence.

What happened on April 11 to this group – also made up of five Haitian religious and three other people – in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town northeast of Port-au-Prince, the capital, became the most visible example of the recent increase in kidnappings for extortion in the country.

Briand and the nun Agnes Bordeau told the AFP agency that they were heading to a priestly ordination ceremony when their group found themselves before a dozen armed men they had blocked the route.

“We were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Briand, who believes the gang members had not planned his abduction.

Michel Briand and Agnès Bordeau in Port-au-Prince. Photo: AFP

“As I entered the forest I saw a fire,” Bordeau said. “And I thought ‘Oh they’re going to kill us and then they are going to incinerate us’“.

“Very fast too, I heard the sound of a pickaxe hitting the ground. I said to myself: ‘Well, they are in the process of making a mass grave and they are going to throw us there and kill us.’

Now you can laugh at how dark your assumptions were.

Bordeau has been working in Haiti since 2019 after spending decades in other destinations, while Briand has been a missionary in the Caribbean since 1986 and is fluent in Creole, which means that could interact with the gang.

Briand has been a missionary in the Caribbean since 1986 and is fluent in Creole. Photo: AFP

In the first moments “they did not know where to put us” and then they threw cardboard on the ground in the middle of the jungle and that was the first place of captivity of the group for five days, Briand said.

The captives were transferred constantly, and each change sparked the hope of being released and the fear of being executed, Bordeau said.

During this entire ordeal, no one in the group was attacked.

One million dollars

“Third place was the most terrible because it was unhealthy, so small, and they reduced our food“Bordeau said.” They gave us a meatloaf around 3pm, a bottle of water and that was it for the day. “

They do not know the release details on the night of April 30, but his captors had asked for a million-dollar ransom.

“I pray a lot for them, so they can get out of hell where they live,” Sister Bordeau said. Photo: AFP

“I don’t blame them and I would even say they are not responsible,” Bordeau said.

“I pray a lot for them, so they can get out of the hell where they live, “he said, clasping his hands on his knees.

“They resort to theft, or as it was in our case, to kidnapping, to stay and buy weaponsthey clearly told us, “Briand said.

State inaction

The kidnappings have affected both the wealthy minority of the country and the poor majority. And the religious do not hide their fatigue before inaction of the State.

“Let us ask public authorities to act before speaking: no more words make sense, what is needed is to act for the good of the people,” Briand said.

Briand and Bordeau in the Society of Priests of St. Jacques in Haiti. Photo: AFP

His captors even told Briand that they had created the gang thanks to funding from former Haitian officials.

“These officials promoted the phenomenon of gangs,” he said, being careful not to give proper names.

On Saturday, for the first time since his release, Briand drove his truck through the streets of Port-au-Prince and thus, little by little, he is enjoying his regained freedom.

He has no plans to leave Haiti. If he left now, he said, he would consider it “treason.”

The author is a journalist for AFP