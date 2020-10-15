A Brexit deal has still not been reached. Nobody knows yet in what framework the United Kingdom will leave Europe. On the British side, we are getting organized for the fateful date of January 1, 2021 with doubts and sometimes fears. Like in Ashford in the south of England.

Ashford is a growing town in Kent, in the south of England. Today it has 130,000 inhabitants, or 30% more than 20 years ago. The city is crossed by a high speed train line, and by the M20 motorway. More than 7,000 heavy goods vehicles use this axis every day. From now on, on the edge of this highway, stands an immense construction site of 11 hectares. That of a customs zone for truck drivers, after January 1, 2021, made necessary by the prospect of the end of the Brexit transition period. The oThe objective is to relieve congestion in the ports of Dover and Folkestone, located around 30 minutes away.

Behind the barriers that surround the muddy terrain occupied by construction machinery, Mandy Rossi looks grim. The president of the Green Party in Kent is completely upset: “If this continues and they potentially put up to 2,500 heavyweights there, they’re going to disfigure Kent. It was the garden of England, full of beautiful villages, little pubs, quiet churches. Little by little, they turned it into… that! “

In two and a half months, everything must therefore be finished and operational, otherwise there will be a mess on the road. We cannot really count on the member to reassure the public. Damian Green is conservative, so he’s part of the majority in Boris Johnson’s camp. But the prospect of Brexit on January 1 worries him: “I think it would be much better to leave Europe with a deal. Particularly for us in Kent. We don’t want to see the highways completely blocked and trucks using the back roads. It’s happened in the past. past and it’s causing chaos in the whole region. I’m very anxious. This has to be avoided. “

One of the secondary roads leads to the hospital. It is the only access possible and if it is blocked, ambulances like all other vehicles do not move forward. The locals have already known the congested highway and their daily journey, supposed to last about fifteen minutes, which ultimately takes more than an hour. Francis, like nearly 60% of residents, voted for Brexit four years ago. “I have the impression that every square meter of vegetation is recovered to build”, he laments today. And he regrets his choice: “I see no benefit for us. The government says it knows what it is doing, I have serious doubts. When the Brexit vote comes, they did not explain all of this to us,” he said bitterly.



Christine, she is part of an association for the defense of the environment, she talks with the administration to defend the square meters of greenery and beautiful landscapes. She is willing to concede this large customs area if at the same time the government’s promises are held not to touch the surrounding fields and forests: “We must not say no to everything. Protecting the environment costs money, so we have to find payers. We have to do things together,” she insists.

On January 1, if the new customs formalities take too long or if the lorry drivers are not properly routed, the M20 motorway which connects London to the Channel ports by crossing Ashford will turn into a huge car park, with a traffic jam of 7 000 heavy goods vehicles, according to the worst case scenario mentioned in an expert report. But will this new customs area be operational in two and a half months? The UK government itself is not sure. He requisitioned another piece of land a few hundred yards away, just in case.