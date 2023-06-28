the mexican soccer player javier aquino He is motivated for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where he seeks to be one of the clear references for the Tigres to be able to fight for the two-time championship.
After having completed the preseason, the soccer player arrived in the city of Monterrey and mentioned that more titles have to come for the feline squad.
“(You have to go for) more titles, more leagues, what comes, what comes at stake we have to win it”he mentioned at the airport.
Likewise, Javier Aquino said he was happy, like his teammates, for having achieved the Champion of Champions title, where they defeated Tuzos del Pachuca in the grand final by a score of 2-1.
“Happy, a difficult game, we came from the preseason, but we were able to get it out and we are very happy”he pointed out.
Another of those who took time to speak was Fernando Gorriarán, who scored one of the two goals for the championship against La Bella Airosa.
“Very happy, very happy, now to celebrate at home, with the family and prepare what is coming (start of the tournament). It was a very difficult game for us, we came from 0 to 100, we trained for a week, but the team responded and gave people joy. I came for that, to make history and hopefully the joys continue “he asserted.
For now, Tigres is already preparing for the matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023, when next Saturday they receive the always uncomfortable visit from Puebla at the Universitario.
