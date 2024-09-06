Ciudad Juarez.- Four containers for depositing used tires and junk were installed in the city at two points to contribute to a cleaner city and make it easier for citizens to dispose of this type of waste.

The program plans to locate a total of 10 sites in 2024, said the director of Limpia, Gibrán Solís.

The first “Clean Point” was installed on July 17 in Salvárcar Park and the second on August 23 in the Valle del Sol subdivision.

Since July 17, 38 tons of waste have been collected at the two sites, the official added.

“They are known nationwide as ‘Clean Points’, they are spaces where citizens are equipped to go and dispose of their waste for free, which is being done differently in Juárez by instructions of the president to generate alternatives close to citizens so that they can dispose of their waste,” he noted.

He said that this is why two types of waste are destined here: tires and junk.

“Because the garbage collection service for households has been regularized, the municipal government already takes care of that part of organic waste; we are left with three large groups of waste: junk, tires and debris,” he said.

He said the project plans to install a total of 10 points in the city this year.

The first was installed at the intersection of Porfirio Díaz and Aguascalientes streets in the Salvárcar neighborhood and the second is located between Quinta Angélica and Quintas del Valle streets, in the Valle del Sol subdivision.

The official called on citizens to make proper use of the “Clean Points”, since there are cases in which scavengers look for valuable objects in the containers and leave the waste outside of them, which generates a bad urban image and pollution.

They get a good response

Solís said that the two “Clean Points” that have been installed in the city have had a very good response from the population that comes to deposit their garbage.

“I want to thank citizens for their participation; however, there are times when at night or in the early morning they go looking for valuable items and leave the trash outside the containers. If you detect these citizens, it is important that they call the emergency number 911; these places are a joint effort between citizens and the Government to ensure proper use of waste,” he said.

He explained that in each of the “Clean Points” there are two containers: one is for tires, which are destined for the Municipal Collection Center, while the second space is for junk, which is sent to the sanitary landfill.

Each container, which measures 30 cubic meters each, can hold up to eight tons of junk and 200 tires, he added.

