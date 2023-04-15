Mexicali, Baja California.- The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office achieved a conviction against three men related to the kidnapping of a resident of the Villafontana subdivision, registered in November 2018.

In the debate hearing of the Oral Trial, the Judge issued his resolution, decreeing for the crime of aggravated kidnapping, a sentence of 50 years in prison against Fausto Antonio Félix Ortiz, Adolfo Velázquez Castañeda and José Jorge Teodorovich López, in addition to the payment for the repair of the damage, is detailed in a bulletin.

The agent of the Public Ministry of the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping confirmed, based on the investigations carried out, that hours after the kidnapping, the kidnappers contacted the family to demand the amount of 600 thousand dollars (at that time 11 million 970 thousand pesos) for releasing the victim.

According to the data obtained during the investigation, on November 21 the affected person was surprised by several individuals armed with revolver-type pistols, who forced him into a vehicle and took him to an unknown address, where they kept him chained.

The investigating agents verified that while they were negotiating for his release, these subjects held him captive in that house for a few days, then transferred him to another address where he remained until his release.

On December 1, through a successful operation based on intelligence strategies, state investigative agents attached to the Kidnapping Combat Group rescued the victim, safe and sound, and arrested a kidnapper.