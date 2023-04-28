Mexico.- Recently, it began to be speculated that Christian Nodal and cazzu They could take their relationship to a more formal level, because despite the fact that they have been living together and living with their respective families for some time, are about to become new parents.

That is why it is thought that the couple in love could make the decision to unite in marriageespecially since they were both seen in a well-known jewelry store in Guadalajara.

The interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘ and the famous Argentine singer caused controversy in social networks for video where they both appear on a bed and Cazzu moves on him, something that users consider in bad taste because she is pregnant.

However, the criticism seems to matter little to the couple, as they prefer to brag about their romance and continue with their plans, so it is not surprising that they have been seen in the jewelry store.Bragao‘, where they offer pieces that are personalized such as rings, chains and earrings.

It was through a video published on social networks where the artists are very surprised when a local collaborator shows them the inside of a box.

Although it is not clear what the box contains, many begin to speculate that it is a ring for you Cazzu can use.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Christian Nodal has purchased products in said jewelry store, even a couple of days ago he showed how a watch that was decorated with diamonds turned out.

It’s no surprise that the 24-year-old singer makes it clear he likes to indulge in luxuries, having previously given Belinda an engagement ring worth more than $3 million.