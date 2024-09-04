According to the criteria of

Business Insider was the medium that made known this success story starring Danielle Dietzek, former nurse and Julie Griggs, former medical assistant in New York and together they began developing an idea from scratch for a dating app.

The project began to “take shape in 2019”, without any of them having experience in the technology area. However, They were experienced singles in datinga question that gave them the idea to start a business which would later become a complete success.

Julie Griggs told the aforementioned media that it occurred to her that in her dating apps bio she would put that she would only go out with someone who could bring another couple for a double dateso many people started cheering her on create an app under this concept and that’s how Fourplay Social was born.

Since they had no knowledge of the subject of application creation or startups, according to the cited media, they set out to search on Google, first How to start a business and then how to create a dating appwhich is why they say it took them around nine months and US$25,000 to build their MVP (minimum viable product).

After that lapse They began receiving their first 1,000 registrations, but the timing was not the best. “We launched it in 2019 and shortly after COVID-19 emerged.” However, with During this forced pause, they were able to fix details and be ready for the relaunch in 2021.

From that moment on, they took great steps towards consolidating a company that today It has more than 60,000 users and for which they quit their jobs, with the aim of dedicating themselves full-time to it from 2022.

How Fourplay Social works, the dating app founded by a pair of American friends



According to the official website of the application, this app is designed to expand your social circle of singles and along the way, you might just meet someone you like. Available for Android and iPhone, all you need to do is create a profile for yourself and a friend, and start interacting with other single pairs.