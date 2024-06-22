When seeking to provide the best education to minors, it is not only necessary to pay attention to issues such as the educational level or the quality of the facilities, the neighborhood is something to consider. This was confirmed by a family from Florida who He had made the decision to take his teenage son to study in California. They repented when they faced a terrible situation.

According to the criteria of

Rhomel Crossman and his family traveled to the California Bay Area to register his son at Lincoln University in Oakland. But, While I was there, they suffered a robbery.

Fortunately, the assault was not violent. They shared in the middle The New York Post that they had parked the rented van very close to the private university around 6:15 PM and then went to a restaurant to eat, leaving their five suitcases inside the car.

But when they returned, only fifteen minutes later, They realized that the windows were broken and that all their belongings were missing. The criminals stole US$3,000, but not only that, they also took important documents such as their passports, social security cards and even their son’s high school diploma and birth certificate.

After the bad experience, even though the teenager, who had just graduated from Coconut Creek High School in Florida, had committed to play football as a defensive back at the independent university based in California, Now the family is convinced their place is in the Sunshine State.

The criminals destroyed the windows of the rental car. Photo:iStock Share

Family assaulted in California did not receive the help they expected

As if the experience had not been unpleasant enough, the family said they called 911 several times, but the agents told them that they could not go to the scene and that They had to go directly to the police station to file a complaint.

In spite of the situation, Oakland city officials say overall crime has decreased 33 percent as there have been 60 percent fewer car thefts compared to 2023.

But situations like the one experienced by the Crossman family show that this may not be the case, especially since it has been detected that as summer approaches, There is an increase in violent crime throughout the city.