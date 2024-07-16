Are Aguascalientes the winners of the second season of the reality show Netflix, ‘Cake Bakers Against Time’.

The winning pastry chef couple are Sandra Encina Hernández and Efraín Esquivel Esquivel, after their triumph They want to inspire more young people to undertake and strive for their dreams.

Baking was not the life plan for this couple, since Sandra was a graphic designer, but they created a cupcake together and their friends encouraged them to continue down that path.

Thus They created their company ‘Tu Crazy Cakes’, specialized in fondant cakes buttercream and 3D. Sandra and Efraín have been making cakes for 13 years and have become ‘pastelero influencers’ as they have more than 1.2 million followers on their YouTube channel.

The path to winning the reality show Netflix It was not easy, since they competed only in the first filter against 1,800 applicants from different countries.

“It was a great experience in which we had the opportunity to appear on such an important platform as Netflixand demonstrate at a national level that we are good at what we do,” Efraín highlighted.