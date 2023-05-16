The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoclarified his position on the participation of governors and municipal presidents in their visits to different states of the country, after statements by Senator Ricardo Monreal, who maintains that some of them have shamelessly interfered in the early electoral contest of Morena.

When asked if he considers that this affects the internal contest of his party to search for the presidential candidate, Sheinbaum expressed that he sees no problem with public servants expressing their preferences.

He emphasized the importance of not using public resources for the benefit of any candidate in the acts, and pointed out that everyone agrees that this practice should not exist.

“I don’t see a problem for someone to attend an event, the problem would be if they were to use a public resource, which we all agree that this should not be used and, furthermore, it is not being used; and at the same time, always save the unity of the movement, which is what we have proposed from the beginning,” he said at a press conference.

The Head of Government sees no problem with public servants expressing their opinion and supporting one person or another. However, he considered that it is not “loaded dice” and that each governor has the right to express his preference without this meaning a burden towards a specific candidate.

Sheinbaum stressed that there are governors who have expressed their support for different candidates, as well as others who have claimed to support everyone equally. The important thing, according to her, is that everyone be invited, and she reiterated her position that no public resources should be used to favor a particular candidate.

“They are free expressions,” stressed the head of government, who reiterated that public resources have not been used in the acts to which she has attended.

“No. And, in addition, in general I am not even invited by the governor or governor, they attend the event, but there are many where I have been invited by universities, technological institutes, not by a particular government.”

She even said that when she has been invited by governments of parties other than Morena and her allies, she has maintained an important institutional relationship, previously talking with the governors to establish institutional communication and, apart from attending the event in which she was summoned.

Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of maintaining an institutional and respectful relationship between the different political actors.

“So it was in the case of Jalisco, that I visited the governor of Jalisco; likewise in the case of Nuevo León, that I had the opportunity to talk with the governor of Nuevo León, and we talked about our entities in an institutional way and I also attended the event where they invite me,” he said.

Over the weekend, Sheinbaum visited Oaxaca, where she was received by Governor Salomón Jara, an attitude that was criticized by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who was also on tour to present his autobiographical book.

The Head of Government was in Sonora on Sunday, where she was received by Governor Alfonso Durazo.