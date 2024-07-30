Mexico City.- Alvaro Morales He waited until Monday, July 29 to laugh at Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on the ESPN program Futbol Picante.

Derived from his defeat, —in a series of penalties against San Jose Earthquakes—, after obtaining the tie At the last minute, the famous ‘Sorcerer’ He filled the team with criticism Fernando Gago.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

And it is that, the Guadalajara Sports Club could not overcome the last place in the Western Confederation and the team that has scored the fewest points in the Major League Soccer (MLS), in its debut in the Leagues Cup 2024.

“They tied against the worst team in MLS, and still in the penalty shootout series, they lose. Bravo! Chivas!”, said Alvaro Morales.

Chivas saved a point in their visit to San José

Twitter CHIVAS

He also took the time to criticize attacking players such as Ricardo Marin and Roberto Alvarado—author of the equaliser Guadalajara—, as well as Cade Cowell.

«The one that should not be the sense Marin must be the seated one Marinis that the ‘Louse’ Alvarado how they have overrated it. Look! Cowell How screwed up are the Chivas! Cawellwho has already learned to play a little bit soccerit’s the best”.

Álvaro Morales during the pre-match

Jam media

And he concluded: “This is not the level of Mexican Socceris the level of the Chivas».

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.