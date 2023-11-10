Former president criticizes senators who were in favor of the tax; declaration was made in the Legislative Assembly of Espírito Santo

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Friday (November 10, 2023) senators who “they were elected in green and yellow”but they voted with the PT, of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvain favor of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of tax reform.

“What can we expect from a rotten tree, which is this red party [PT]? What can you expect from a parliamentarian who is elected with green and yellow and votes with red?”, asked Bolsonaro. The statement was made during a solemn session at the Ales (Legislative Assembly of Espírito Santo). He was applauded by those present.

Among the former president’s allies, senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) voted in favor of the text, according to him, “for consistency”. The president of the national PP and former minister of the Civil House during the Bolsonaro administration is one of the most bitter critics of the Lula government, but, in practice, he does not cause problems for the Planalto.

“There are some traitors in our midst, but they stay behind. We are imperfect. But we cannot admit people who have immunity to vote whatever they want”, said the former head of the Brazilian Executive, without mentioning names.

Bolsonaro also said that, to find out “if the proposal doesn’t work”the congressman needs “look at the panel” of voting. “[Se] That party [PT] is indicating ‘yes’, vote ‘no’. It’s resolved”he stated.

The former president was at Ales to be honored with the Order of Merit Domingos Martins, the highest honor granted by the House, and also with the title of citizen of Espírito Santo. He went to the event accompanied by the senator Magno Malta (PL-ES). He was greeted with shouts of “myth” by those present at the session.

The tributes received by Bolsonaro were proposed by state deputies Danilo Bahiense (PL) and Captain Assumpção (PL). The granting of titles were published in the resolution 6,220 from 2019 and in the legislative decree 2, 2023.