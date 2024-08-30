Mexico City.- Model Tania Ruiz confirmed that she is in a relationship with Mexican businessman Alejandro Baillères, considered one of the richest men in the country.

In a series of photographs shared on her social media, Ruiz showed off a large bouquet of red roses that the businessman gave her, as well as another postcard where the socialite hugs her new partner, who is the executive director of Grupo BAL.

Rumors of their alleged romance began last May, when Enrique Peña Nieto’s ex-girlfriend starred in a Palacio de Hierro campaign for Mother’s Day; however, she did not make any statements at the time, until now. Although Ruiz has been separated from the former President of Mexico for over a year, her private life, especially her love life, has been a topic of interest in the entertainment world.

Who is Alejandro Baillères?

Alejandro Baillères Gual is a Mexican businessman who is currently the CEO of Grupo BAL, a conglomerate that includes various sectors such as GNP Seguros, Grupo Peñoles, the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM), Palacio de Hierro, among others.

He is the son of Alberto Baillères González, an economist and businessman who was among the richest men in the world. Baillères’ fortune, as of this year, totals 8.1 billion dollars, which places him as the fourth richest millionaire in Mexico and the 317th richest in the world, according to Forbes magazine. The businessman was married to Sofía Aspe Bernal, with whom he had two children. They divorced in 2011. For his part, Ruiz ended his relationship with Manuel Serrano Ortega six months ago.