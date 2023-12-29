The Civil Guard is considering the hypothesis that the 56-year-old man who killed his 29-year-old nephew the day before yesterday with a shot to the head in the town of Mejorada del Campo may have committed suicide with the shotgun on some rural road near the municipality, they have indicated. today to Europa Press sources of the investigation.

For this reason, they focus their search on the areas near Madrid in the provinces of Guadalajara and Toledo, since the alleged murderer had a home in the town of Lucillos and knew those areas. He travels in a car he owns, a cream gray Saab license plate 7384FLR with the gun. The individual is dangerous and could have a mental disorder.

Researchers insist on the hypothesis of a family conflict. The trigger was an argument between the escapee, Jesús, and his mother, an elderly person, on Wednesday at noon. The granddaughter of the elderly woman and sister of the victim, who received threats and a push from the alleged murderer, would mediate this discussion. She reported him shortly after to the Civil Guard barracks for minor injuries.

In a possible act of revenge, Jesús PS would have waited with the loaded shotgun for his nephew Sergio, with whom he lived in that house in Mejorada. Thus, when he arrived at the house late in the afternoon, without saying a word, he would have shot him at point-blank range at the entrance of the house, since there was blood on the doorway and on the stairs and the young man was wearing his backpack when he The toilets attended.

Upon arrival, the Summa 112 doctors could only confirm Sergio's death in that building on 11 Greco Street in Mejorada. Then the Civil Guard arrived, cordoning off the area and preparing in case he had taken refuge in place. But shortly after they found that he had fled with the car and the shotgun.