Ciudad Juarez.– One year after the start of the contract with four companies for garbage collection in the city, the Municipality will evaluate the service to analyze whether more units are requested for certain areas. Currently, an average of 63 complaints are registered per month for the service, when previously, with the previous concessionaire PASA, up to 1,410 were presented in one month, said the director of Limpia, Gibrán Solís. Of the 1,410 complaints that were registered in September 2023, in the first month of the new service with the four companies, they dropped to 236 in October, 107 in November and 84 in December, he indicated. “These 12 months have been a time of much learning, a lot of maturity regarding the project, a lot of involvement with citizens,” he mentioned. He said that currently there is a lot of communication with groups of neighbors from different parts of the city through WhatsApp for feedback on the service. He added that of the 63 complaints that are registered on average per month, all of them are followed up on. “This number of complaints must be analyzed against the volume of service we provide, there are more than 550 thousand points that are attended three times a week, that is, there are more than a million and a half services that we provide per week, there are 1,650 million collections per week, per month this becomes 6,600 million points of attention; in houses, schools, dependencies, events, tours, etc.,” he mentioned. He said that an average of 1,600 tons of garbage is collected daily, from Monday to Saturday, in the four zones into which the city was divided to provide the service. He stated that one year after the new contract for the garbage collection service, the agency is in the process of evaluating the integration of the units for the following year. He said that 150 trucks collect household garbage. Of these, 37 are in zone 1, 38 in zone 2, 37 in zone 3 and 38 in zone 4. “This evaluation that we will be doing in the following weeks will be precisely with reference to the number of complaints, of reports by zone to review the installed capacity of each of the concessionaires,” he explained. He said that, for example, zone 2 has a slight increase in the number of complaints and new settlements are being built, and therefore it is necessary to evaluate the number of trucks that work there. He added that zone 1 will also be evaluated. “We have to resolve it in September, that is what is stipulated in the contract,” said the official. The companies Grupo Integral de Recolección y Reciclados de Occidente and Grupo Hermer work in zone 1, while in zone 2 Aseo Urbano de Chihuahua and in zones 3 and 4 Aseo Municipal. (Araly Castañón)