The story of these Siamese twins is making the rounds on the web

Lupita and Carmen Andrade are 22 years old and they are two Siamese twins who recently opened up about what it’s like to live their lives together these days. The twins gave an interview to a local newspaper and said they share a pelvis and reproductive system.

Lupita and Carmen have stated that they have never thought about undergoing a intervention surgery to separate. The operation, in fact, could prove fatal for one of the two. These were the words the Siamese twins used to explain what their life is like:

Not everything is rainbow and sunshine. We’ve had many challenges, but we have a great life. We go to the cinema and concerts, sharing one seat, and we travel by plane.

When they were little, the twin girls started one therapy to learn to sit and work the legs; Lupita and Carmen took their first steps when they were 4 years old.

But when it comes to dating, the twins have a slightly different view: Carmen has a boyfriend named Daniel, but Lupita doesn’t. These were the words of Carmen:

I’ve never tried to hide the fact that I’m a conjoined twin, which doesn’t mean I’ve gotten a lot of messages from men with fetishes.

Although she and Daniel are dating, Carmen has said they are not sexually intimate with each other. The two have talked about getting married in the future, but want to start with the first domestic partnership.

This is what the girl revealed:

It’s funny because I stay up later than Lupita, but when Daniel stays home, I quickly fall asleep and he stays up talking to her. Sometimes I feel bad because I want to spend a lot of time with Daniel. So let’s try to compromise.

Although they are different in dating, the twins are very similar when it comes to choosing their future. In fact, both want to work in the sector veterinarian.