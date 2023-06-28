The candidate for the candidacy for the Together We Will Make History coalition, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez, accused the political opposition of wanting to appropriate social programs implemented by Andrés Manuel López Obrado (AMLO) to gain popularity for the 2024 presidential elections.

During his second day of visit in Sinaloa, now in the city of Los Mochiswho was Secretary of the Interior after the resignation of Olga Sánchez Cordero warned that “some are already buzzing” around the social programs of the Fourth Transformation.

The best known only as Adam Augustus recalled that some of government support was proposed by AMLO since he was seeking the presidency in the 2026 elections, although he was emphatic that, according to his words, said elections were “robbed” from him.

In view of Hundreds of Sinaloans in the Multiple Use Center of Los Mochis, Sinaloathe former governor of Tabasco affirmed that the pensions and the rest of the support will continue even after López Obrador leaves the National Palace, contrary to what some political opponents of the movement he represents say.

“The usual tricksters, those of the opposition, are already saying that the Universal Pension for Older Adults and the rest of the Social Programs are going to end: Well, they are going to sit and wait,” he said.

Among other things, López Hernández said he admired the “joy” and “commitment” of the Sinaloans around the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

“In my case, I’m touring Sinaloa, that’s our job because we are convinced that we have to strengthen Morena. (…) Sinaloa is a lot of state, it’s a lot of people, and you can always count on me. The joy they spread and the Their commitment to the project is admirable,” he said.

In addition, he clarified that the 4T does not belong to a single person, referring to President López Obrador, but to all the people.