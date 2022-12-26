Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Minutes after they left a bar In a shopping mall, three young people who were traveling in a car were chased and ambushed by armed subjects that blasted them, leaving one of them lifelessin San Nicolas, Nuevo Leon.

The other two occupants survived. attack: one resulted with gunshots in both legs, while the second of them suffered injuries from the pieces of glass from the windows that were thrown by the shots.

The report of the attack originated shortly before midnight on Eighth Avenue at the intersection with Parque Oriente.

A police source explained that within a Hyundai i10 gray were three young people.

They would have left the Sayulita bar located on Paseo La Fe, just 350 meters away from the place of the attack.

The authorities were investigating whether they had a problem or altercation with someone inside the establishment.

The informant explained that, according to the narrative of the survivors, a black van began to follow them and they were paired up on the right side of his vehicle that was driving west on Eighth Avenue.

From one of the windows a man opened fire on them.

The person who died in the attack was traveling as a co-pilot, while the driver and a third occupant were injured.

The source added that the deceased and an injured are cousins, while the other is a friend of both.

It transpired that the fatal victim received bullet wounds in the chest and the driver identified as Brandon, 23, in both legs.

The area was secured by the police authorities who located several bullet casings scattered in the asphalt folder.

It was reported that the injured were taken to a hospital by paramedics from UMT ambulances.