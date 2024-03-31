Colombian singer and songwriter Shakirain May of last year he released a touching song titled “Acrostic”, which he recorded together with his children Milan and Sasha, who are now asking him about royalties of said song included in her new studio album “Las mujeres ya no Lloran”. This song, which was nominated for “Song of the Year” at the Latin Grammy 2023, is a love letter to his children (the result of the romantic relationship he had with former soccer player Gerard Piqué), where he promises them strength and willingness to care for them and accompany them throughout their lives despite the pain.

In a interview on Jimmy Fallon's “The Tonight Show”as part of the promotional activities for their new album “Las mujeres ya no Lloran”, Shakira told how this beautiful song she wrote for her children Milan and Sasha came about., 11 and 9 years old. “I wrote a song for them called 'Acrostic' and, you know, they come by the studio sometimes and they came to visit me when I was recording it, they heard it, they knew it was for them and they started singing into the microphone, they sounded so good.”

Milan and Sasha you They asked their famous mother Shakira to be on the album, “so we recorded it.” Later, Gerard Piqué's children also wanted to appear in the music video, “and now they are asking about royalties”.

Shakira he said that Milan and Sasha will save money from royalties for their participation in “Acróstico”well They want to buy a car when they are older. “They are saving, they have a piggy bank, each one of them, because they want to buy a car when they are older, I have told them that I am not going to buy them a car, that if they want a car, a new phone or whatever That is, they have to learn to obtain it for themselves, so, Now they are asking me: 'Mom, when do the royalties arrive? Because we need to save for the car'“.

It is worth remembering a part of the beautiful lyrics of “Acrostic”one of the most personal songs of Shakira. “Sometimes we run, but we don't arrive, never doubt that I will be here, talk to me and I will listen to you. And even if life treats me like this, I will be strong only for you. The only thing I want is your happiness and to be with you “A smile from you is my weakness, loving you serves as an anesthetic to the pain, it makes me feel better, I'm here for whatever you need, you came to complete who I am.”

