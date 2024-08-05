Gentleman of Parral.- Elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) attached to the District Attorney’s Office of the Southern Zone, arrested in flagrante delicto two people accused of homicide of two people, in the community of Punto Alegre, in the municipality of Santa Bárbara.

The ministerial investigation into the events establishes that yesterday afternoon, Sunday, August 4, the now detained men named Heraclio PG and Benito GP, aged 40 and 21, respectively, were involved in a fight with two other men, whom they attacked with blows and a knife.

As a result of the injuries inflicted, Gabriel AG, aged 39, died on the spot, and later, while receiving medical attention at the hospital, another male of approximately 35 years of age died, who remains unidentified to date.

In response, the Investigative Staff activated a search operation that allowed the arrest of the alleged perpetrators at kilometer 4.2 of the highway leading to Guadalupe y Calvo.

After reading their rights, the accused were placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Southern District, which is preparing the investigation file and will determine their legal situation.