For a long time, Argentine hardware stores have been selling the precious “filter” for the light bulb. That one that looks like a bag with a plastic seal, costs less than 200 pesos and the uncle and aunt use to avoid the powder of the yerba mate. However, an American came on vacation to Patagonia and had a great business idea: sophisticate manufacturing, rename it and go out to a platform of crowdfunding to finance the project.

The product is called “JoGo sorbet” and it serves to facilitate the preparation of coffee, -although also tea, juice and even cocktails-, as can be read on the Kickstarter financing platform about the call launched by twenty-somethings Joey Jones and his partner, Nicholas Yehle, to raise money. They wanted to reach 10 thousand dollars and they already go more than 200 thousand.

The “JoGo” is identical to a matte stainless steel bulb, although with two differences. The first, and most important, is that it has a filter screen made “exclusively” to prevent the smallest coffee particles from entering. That way, coffee could be drunk without having to process it before or filter it afterwards.

The second is that it has a plastic in the spout, which would serve to regulate the temperature of the drink. They already propose several models that vary in size and color. On the web they suggest “forest green” and “pink quartz”, among others.

“Metallic sorbet”. Lots of memes on Twitter for the product.

“It’s called ‘light bulb’, boss. Stop profiting from the Argentines “, was one of the thousands of comments from Twitter users, who were outraged on the networks, when on Thursday the Mashable account broadcast a video of aspirational content of the product. “19 bucks? I buy myself a high alpaca bulb, ”joked another. “So this is cultural appropriation”, defines in a few words a tweet, which obtained more than 61 thousand likes.

The concept of cultural appropriation became popular in recent years in Argentina in the artistic environment to talk about the racism behind the act of using elements of a culture to which one does not belong, from a place of privilege and with the aim of attract attention or appear cooler.

For example, singers Angela Torres and Lali Espósito were accused of cultural appropriation after wearing sewn African braids, which have deep significance in Afro culture and date back to slavery times.

Clarion asked the creators of the project if they considered “cultural appropriation” this product, which, as recorded on Kickstarter, is inspired by the Argentine light bulb with a great photo of a gaucho and traditional light bulbs. “A mate drinking tool made popular by the gauchos, the legendary cowboys Argentine (cowboys) “, describe her.

“No, (the straw) JoGo is a unique engineering alternative, inspired by the light bulb, which is optimized to enjoy coffee in an environmentally sustainable way, ”Yehle replied. “We were inspired by the light bulb, which we recognize is a product created by the Guaraní people and a central part of daily life and culture in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and other countries.”

The JoGo sorbet for coffee. Its creators acknowledge that the product was “inspired” by the matte light bulb.

“We are committed to respecting and celebrating the rich history and culture surrounding the light bulb, as well as the people who developed their use, for which we will contribute 5% of our profits to Survival International, a non-profit organization that partners with the Guarani and other tribal communities to campaign for the rights of the peoples indigenous and tribal ”, he detailed.

For his part, Joey Jones added that having been “inspired” by the traditional “light bulb”, “honoring cultural origins has and will always be of enormous importance” to both of them, within the framework of this product that is still in the development phase. .

The Lightbulb Partners

Joey and Nicholas consider themselves “Environmental educators”, which teach environmental awareness and green practices in nature. Young people in their twenties have recently taken children and adults on many canoe trips and as backpackers in the United States and Canada.

The inspiration for JoGo originated when Joey set out on a motorcycle trip from Minnesota to Patagonia in 2016. In Argentina, a family gave him a matte bulb that would be brought back to America.

The creators of JoGo, the “light bulb” for coffee

According to the product website, the young learned all about this item. “The first light bulbs were created for the first time by the Guaraní people and took the form of a simple and straight tube built from the Taquara plant. In the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, artisans developed the first metallic light bulbs, using nickel silver and brass ”, sums up the site.

On the way back, he went on a journey with Nicholas Yehle through Canada and, while having breakfast, it occurred to him to use the sustainable production method of the light bulb apply it to the world of coffee “Often wasteful.” They found that the filter on the bulb was not fine enough to filter the coffee grounds, but that was a kick to get to work.

After several tests “in which they experienced dangerously high levels of caffeine”, they achieved a design that filtered dust, did not clog and was “easy to clean”, they say on their page. “It looked pretty cool to boot,” they noted.

An “unviable” method

The rationale for creating the JoGo straw is based on the premise that other coffee production methods are less agile and less sustainable, compared to the smaller, portable, reusable, waste-free bulb, and even “teeth. friendly ”(friendly with the teeth).

In one of the videos, young people say that the filter coffee method is “delicate” and time consuming, the French press method is “bulky” and “difficult to wash”, the coffee press is “a nuisance”, It requires filters and is made of plastic, the coffee maker is “expensive”, has “poor taste” and uses too much energy.

Meme. “Why are you so obsessed with me …”.

“The criticism they make is very debatable”, said Diego Lobo, a specialty coffee educator. From the point of view of sustainability and practicality, “an aeropress beats it by far”. “It is enough to have a metal filter, instead of paper, so as not to generate waste. You put the coffee, the hot water, press like a syringe and that’s it. You have a better result, it is just as practical and sustainable.

Another criticism that circulated among baristas and coffee growers is that the taste of JoGo would not be as promised. “In the high-quality coffee segment it is not viable, because once you have the ground coffee in contact with hot water, that contact has to have a residence time, because as time passes, it begins to generate more extraction ”, explained Lobo to Clarion.

Consulted on this point, Joey assured that “the flavor profile” achieved with JoGo resembles the achieved “intense style of the French press” and assured that there are several “tactics” to adapt the coffee to taste. If you want to drink it quickly, “you can use a medium-sized grind that will extract faster”, while if you want to take time to drink it, “you can use a slightly cooler water temperature and a coarser grind to slow down the process. extraction ”.

For Lobo, however, “it is not possible to drink quality coffee with this method” and he suggested that rather than using a light bulb, the method of cupping or professional coffee tasting. “The cup with ground coffee is left still, adding hot water, waiting 4 minutes, then the coffee grounds are removed from the coffee grounds, the heavier ground coffee goes to the bottom of the cup and with a spoon, without moving the cup, you go sipping that coffee.

“For the French press, which is the submerged method and is the area to which this method would belong, an infusion of 4 minutes is made and the ground coffee is removed and separated, because if it does not continue to infuse, a overextraction and bitter flavors start to come out, ”he explained.

ACE