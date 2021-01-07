“Today we are faced with a curfew, without support or measures from the Government, without ATP, with a credit card tax, without tourism. Meanwhile, we continue to invest and lose money to preserve jobs. ” The summary is by Agustín Latorre, Osaka owner Buenos Aires, in position 38 of the prestigious Latin America 50 Best Restaurants ranking, but that does not escape the crisis in the sector in general.

Latorre is one of the many Buenos Aires gastronomic and hoteliers concerned about the imminent announcement of restrictions into circulation from 23. And they ask that this limit be moved because, according to data from the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Confectioneries and Cafes (AHRCC), the sanitary curfew is equivalent to billing 50% less.

“We cannot refuse to take the necessary measures for the health of the population, but we believe that gastronomy is not the cause of this greater number of infections”, observes Ariel Amoroso, president of the AHRCC. He does the math: “For a gastronomic business to break even, it needs 70% occupancy. Today we have the capacity limited to 30%, and on top now this ”.

When he says “now”, Amoroso refers not only to a time restriction: “We do not know if the help from the ATP to pay salaries will continue. In February we dropped an agreement with the City Government for exemption from Gross Income. Above we would have to close at 23, which means that our staff must leave at 9.30 or 10 p.m. to travel home safely and quietly ”.

Until this Thursday afternoon, public transport for gastronomic workers also remained in a gray, which employers expect to end. “The only ones authorized to travel by bus, subway or train are those who delivered delivery at the beginning of the quarantine. We do not finish knowing if the people who joined later, although they fulfill a similar role, are incorporated or not to that permission, ”explains Amoroso.

From the Union of Tourism, Hotel and Gastronomic Workers of the Argentine Republic (UTHGRA) they give the vision of the employees. “We are going to be worse off than before: we have already come with disguised dismissals and, now, with these new measures, the few that were left are going to be left on the streets as well,” says Humberto Ballhorst, general secretary of the union.

For Ballhorst, the impact will be this serious because “the restaurants will have one shift instead of two and thus they will not be able to earn enough to support the establishments with all their workers. We have 600 affiliate calls per day. They are very worried”.

Julián Díaz is a member of bars 878, Los Galgos, La Fuerza and Roma, which are open almost all day but where the fort is at night. Although the measure affects him, the gastronomic analyzes the situation with a wide angle. “The problem is global, not only in Argentina nor only in our sector. I prefer it to be a time restriction now and not a total closure of activities within a month, “he says. But it also warns: “It is clear that the activity would not last another year like the one that has already passed.”

Although the measure hits most of the gastronomic places, it impacts more in the night bars. Like El Nido, in Costa Rica and Bonpland, which had to close less than a year after opening and then adapt by opening only its terrace. Today its owners wonder if they will have to reformulate the proposal, again.

“We have been opening the terrace from 8:00 p.m. to a little before 3:00 p.m. With this new measure, we would lose more than half of our time slot,” says Gastón Schulze, one of El Nido’s partners. Let’s see if we can change people’s habit so that they want to come earlier. In this country you always leave late ”.

Federico Cuco, a member of the Verne Club cocktail bar, emphasizes that “a bar that follows the protocols is not an unsafe place. But to the gastronomy industry They are always hitting us, they take us as hell, the superfluous. Nobody understands that we are the source of work for a lot of people and that if someone wants to join together illegally, they will do so ”.

Ice cream parlors are also hit: although the immediate imagination does not link them to the night, in practice the craving for that quarter kilo is. “There are many ice cream parlors that open until 2 or 3 in the morning. If in the time of greatest demand, which is summer, we are going badly, we already know that we will have a bad winter, ”says Gabriel Famá, president of the Artisan Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers Association (AFADHYA), concerned.

Even the hotel industry ends up affected, because its meager income for now comes from night-time gastronomy. But also for the hours of attention to the passengers themselves. “We will not be able to give service to the few guests that we have, because the afternoon staff will not be able to leave the hotel, and the night staff have no way to get there. This is a coup de grace, ”says Javier Vigliero, head of the Buenos Aires branch of the Tourism Hotels Association (AHT). It does not sound exaggerated: in the most serious crisis in the sector, more and more hotel establishments go on sale.

Look also

Look also



GS