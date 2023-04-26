They already prepare the Honey Expo 2023an event that will take place from May 20 to 21 in the plazuela 27 de septiembre in the city of Los Mochis, where around 20 will participate beekeepers who will offer the population honey and the different derivatives of bee hives.

Jorge Osuna, representative of the Beekeeping Product System in Sinaloaindicated that the inauguration of the event is scheduled at 6:00 in the afternoon.

In the place, different types of bee honey and derivatives of the hives will be offered, such as propolis, pollen, royal jelly and apitoxin, which is an analgesic and antibiotic.

At the opening ceremony, the delivery of Recognition for outstanding beekeepers in sustainable pollination services.

Right there, the conference “Plants that have toxic effects on bees” will be offered, which will be in charge of Dr. María del Carmen Martínez Valenzuela, a researcher at the UAdeO.

He indicated that on the 21st this same speaker will give the conference “Environmental toxins that affect bees.”

He pointed out that as part of the event, also on the 21st, a lecture series which will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., which will be developed in close coordination with the national association of bee breeders.