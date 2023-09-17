Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). “The first obligation of every human being is to be happy… The second, to make others happy”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

PUPPY OPTIMISM. They are partying in Wrigley Fieldbecause now the Cubs (78-70) believe they can surpass the Brewers (83-64), with the reappearance of pitcher Mark Stromanwho was injured with a fracture of rib cartilage, remained out of action for two weeks.

Stroman, 32, had a 2.47 ERA in June, but that jumped to 3.85 when he was injured. And he has 10 wins against eight losses.

THEY ALSO CELEBRATE. And the Orioles don’t just celebrate in Camden Yards the tremendous season they have had, but in the minors they resonate with stars like 19-year-old shortstop Jackson Holliday, the organization’s number one prospect. In two years he has played in all categories, from rookie to Triple A and has accumulated a batting average of 318, with 12 home runs and 78 RBIs.

Furthermore, defensively they even compare him to Derek Jeter, Ozzie Smith and Omar Vizquel. It’s going well, guys, it’s going well!

MANAGER 2024. On the other hand, in St. Louis, with the Cardinals in last place in the Division, playing 65-82, 18 games behind the leaders of Milwaukee, of course there is no hope of qualification. But, nevertheless, manager Omar Mármol received very good news:

“You will continue to be our manager in 2024,” the president of the organization, John Mozeliak, told him, who later told reporters: “I support Omar, because I think his work was good.”

Mármol, 37, has led the team for two seasons.

LONG LIFE. At 107 years old, she died, on this day, in 1998, in Daytona BeachFlorida, Chet (Red) Hoff, who until 1911, was a left-handed pitcher for the Highlanders, now Yankees.

THIS IS WHAT TODAY GOES FOR. We begin to work on the voting form for the Hall of Fame 2024. There will be more than 20 candidates and we will be able to vote until December 31 at 12 midnight. About 400 of the more than a thousand members of the Major League Baseball Writers Association, we will receive those voting sheets in November. Those who obtain 75% or more of the votes will be elected; and those who do not reach 5% will be eliminated as candidates. Those who do not reach 5% for 10 years are also eliminated. The Cooperstown Hall of Fameis he Sports Museum most respected and famous in the world.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.