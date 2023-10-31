The Argentinian Lionel Messi He did not want to comment on whether he is the best player in history and attributed his eight Ballon d’Or awards to the fact that he played “in the best club in history”, in reference to the Barcelona and the last two to the successes with the national team.

“I don’t know if I’m the best in history. I’m not interested. The fact that it is said that I am among the best for me is already a gift, something very special. Everyone plays football, since they are children everyone wants to be professionals, to be told that I can be among the best is a great source of pride,” he said after winning the eighth award.

On several occasions he repeated that Barcelona is “the best team in the world” and that Guardiola’s team is “the best in history”, which has allowed him to win so many awards.

“I follow Barcelona, ​​I always did and I will continue to do so. It is the club that I love and will love all my life. It has a great team, great players, a mix of young people and veterans. I think it is prepared to fight for the Champions League and I am sure that he will rise from the defeat in the classic,” he assured.

Djokovic appeared

Novak Djokovic was at the gala. He was in charge of presenting the award to Aitana Bonamití.

Once the event was over, Djokovic looked for Messi, the Argentine with whom he has met and spoken several times.

The meeting was captured on cell phones and the emotional video went around the world.

