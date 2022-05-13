Quintana Roo.- Laura FernandezPAN-PRD candidate for governor of Quintana Roo, was denounced by the City Council of Puerto Morelos for fraud and embezzlementbefore that the policy said that they were “a waver”.

The new administration of Puerto Morelos denounced Laura Fernández for leaving a debt of more than 800 million pesos which must be settled in twenty years, among the debt there is also one towards her husband.

Laura Fernández questioned that the new administration of Puerto Morelos has waited nine months to file these complaints, so she saw that this was “drowning tantrums, desperate people”, due to the campaign currently underway in Quintana Roo.

“Why didn’t they say it before? Why right now? He was several months old, it’s been more than half a year now… four months last year and five this year. Nine months! The ‘kid’ was almost born and there was no She said nothing, she hadn’t said she was pregnant!” the candidate commented at a press conference.

The PAN-PRD candidate He believes that these accusations are a desperate act since he has a good advance in electoral preferences, he also questioned the results of a survey where the Morena candidate has the advantage.