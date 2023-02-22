The Nicaraguan President, Daniel Ortegaon Tuesday described the Catholic Church as a “mafia” and accused it of being undemocratic for not allowing Catholics to elect the Pope, cardinals, bishops and priests by direct vote.

During an official act in which he honored the Nicaraguan hero Augusto C. Sandino (1895-1934), the president said that Jesus Christ rose from the dead in the towns and “not because of the example that priests, bishops, cardinals, and the popes, who are a mafia”.

“Look at the crimes they have committed. How many crimes they have committed and crimes continue to emerge every day and they are being tried! Crimes that they commit for having absurd regulations,” Ortega launched in his speech offered from Bolívar Avenue to Chávez, in Managua .

The Sandinista leader accused the leaders of the Catholic Church of committing “crimes in the financial field” and assured that “there is a process right now in the Vatican, for how they have embezzled millions, because they have always managed millions.”

‘I don’t respect kings or popes’

Likewise, Ortega said that he does not respect “neither the kings nor the popes” nor the Nicaraguan bishops.

“What respect can I have for the bishops I have met in Nicaragua, if they were Somocistas? I was a child when the funeral of (Anastasio) Somoza (García, in 1956) happened and the bishops buried Somoza as prince of the Church, that is to say, as if he were a cardinal of the Catholic Church”, he reproached.

Then he questioned the method of election of the Pope: “Who elects the Pope? How many votes does the Pope get among the Christian people?”

“If we are going to talk about democracy (…), the people should first elect the priests of the town, then the bishops, the cardinals, and there would have to be a vote in the Catholic people everywhere so that the Pope is also elected by direct vote of the people,” he said.

“Let the people decide and not the mafia that is organized in the Vatican!” he emphasized.

‘Socialism is Christianity’

He maintained that Jesus Christ was his inspiration to be a revolutionary and praised that the son of God “did not dress like bishops dress, much less like cardinals or the Pope, nor did he live in mansions like cardinals and the Pope do.”

“They say that I am a communist, and I have said this on other occasions when they have asked me: I am a revolutionary thanks to Christ. Through Christ I became a revolutionary and then as a revolutionary I met Marx, Engels,” he said.

He insisted that “Christ is the one I always carry in my heart” and that socialism, which he said his government promotes, “is Christianity and that is what Nicaraguans and the Sandinista National Liberation Front defend.”

On February 12, Pope Francis lamented the prison sentence of the bishop critical of the Nicaraguan government, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, and encouraged political leaders to “sincerely seek” peace in that country.

“The news that comes from Nicaragua has hurt me not a little, and I could not help but remember with concern the Bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Alvarez, whom I love very much, sentenced to 26 years in prison and also the people who have been deported to United States”, said the pontiff after the Sunday Angelus that day.

Bishop Álvarez, very critical of the Ortega government, was sentenced on February 10 to 26 years and 4 months in prison after being found guilty of crimes considered “treason”, in the midst of the crisis that the country, and after refusing to be exiled to the United States.

EFE