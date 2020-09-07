This study, carried out using questionnaires shared on anti-mask Facebook groups, lifts the veil on these opponents, defying institutions and sensitive to conspiracy theories, according to the author.

They want to be free and refuse to wear a mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus. In a survey* published Monday, September 7, the Jean-Jaurès Foundation tries to draw sociology anti-mask activists, whose movement is struggling to take off in France. The first demonstrations were held on Saturday, August 29, notably in Paris, where about 200 participants were dispersed by the police.

The scale of the French protest seems very low compared to the 18,000 people gathered on the same day in Berlin (Germany), mostly from far-right spheres. In the United States, supporters of Donald Trump are also protesting against the wearing of masks. But in France, where three quarters of respondents say they are in favor of the health measure, the profile of anti-masks remains unclear.

Socio-professional categories, relationships with institutions, links with conspiratorial theories… It was through a questionnaire distributed within anti-mask Facebook groups that Antoine Bristielle, associate professor of social sciences, attempted to paint a portrait of these mobilized citizens. A method already used by the Jean-Jaurès Foundation to identify the sociological characteristics of “yellow vests”, then those of the support of Professor Didier Raoult, promoter of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 infections.

Who are the anti-mask activists? Activists, first, at least among the people who agreed to participate in the study of the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, because 63% of the responses were provided by women. “A phenomenon that is difficult to explain”, according to the author of the study, interviewed by franceinfo. The sample is made up of a population aged 50 on average, at the level of education “quite high” (around bac +2). Antoine Bristielle also notes an over-representation of executives and higher intellectual professions (36%, against 18% for the general population). The workers and employees surveyed only weigh 23% of those surveyed, “or half of their real weight in the French population”, specifies Antoine Bristielle.

Is a questionnaire shared on a social network enough to deduce the sociological composition of anti-masks? “It is not representative of all anti-masks, defends the author, but it gives a good overview of those people able to defend their opinions online “ and with “their entourage”, pending further work.

Beyond the profiles of these activists, four reasons “emerge overwhelmingly” to justify their position. The latter would be “useless” and would not protect “effectively against the virus” – an argument in contradiction with the work of epidemiologists, who consider the mask necessary against this infectious disease, even if reservations exist as to its usefulness outside. Another claim disputed by specialists, it would be “dangerous”, as it would hinder oxygenation. Finally, according to them, the epidemic is over and wearing a mask would aim to enslave the population.

For Antoine Bristielle, distrust of institutions is one of the common features of anti-masks. “They are a bit of the super-defiant within a population that is already itself defiant”, he analyzes. Only 6% of them would trust the presidential institution (against 34% for the French population). And only 2% in the person of Emmanuel Macron against 35% of the French, if we are to believe the most recent poll published by Le Figaro Magazine. The French hospital system is not spared either: barely 53% of them would trust it, against nearly 87% for the general population. Hence the difficulty, according to the author, in approving and respecting “exceptional measures” undertaken by the State such as wearing a mask.

A mistrust that is also reflected in the ballot box and in the political field: 61% of respondents refused to place themselves on the left-right divide, which, according to the author, “above all marks the rejection of traditional political parties”.

In addition, 82% believe that the people should make the most important political decisions, instead of the politicians. Representatives who, for 76% of respondents, should be ordinary citizens, which, added to other answers to the questionnaire, testifies, according to the author, of attitudes “populists”.

The anti-masks movement (…) is a symptom that citizens want to fully grasp political questions, without waiting for possible instructions from institutions and parties which no longer benefit from their trust.Antoine Bristiellein a study by the Jean-Jaurès Foundation

In addition, 95% of anti-masks questioned believe that the government is interfering “too much” in their daily life. As Antoine Bristielle explains, this would reflect a “adherence to libertarianism”, this political philosophy ardently defending the freedoms of the individual. This is “which best characterizes the anti-masks present on social networks “. However, “these people do not define themselves as libertarians”, concedes the researcher, who also explains the high rate of executives among those questioned by a greater sensitivity to libertarianism.

Did masks cause this distrust? “We must not believe that times of crisis create distrustful people”, defends Antoine Bristielle, who sees in the wearing of the compulsory mask a “drop of water that broke the camel’s back, it activated predispositions of mistrust. ”

Mistrust of political institutions is also said to be exercised towards the media: 2% say they are confident in the information presented on television (against 29% of the French), while a majority (51%) testify to their confidence in the information read on social networks, an attitude that concerns only 14% of the country’s population. And 78% of them say they get information first on the internet, against just over a quarter of the French.

Therefore, Antoine Bristielle identifies in them a certain sensitivity to conspiracy theories, catalyzed by social networks. Nine out of 10 anti-masks questioned think that “the Ministry of Health is in cahoots with the pharmaceutical industry to hide from the general public the reality of the harmfulness of vaccines”, against 43% of the French, says the study. Illuminati, global Zionist plot, “assassination” by Lady Diana, “replacement” of the European population … “63% of anti-masks [interrogés] present on social networks “ would believe in “more than half” of these five “conspiracy theses”, further details the study of the FJean-Jaurès flood.

By forming alternative communication spaces between individuals sharing only the same point of view, social networks no longer allow the exercise of a critical look on particular subjects.Antoine Bristielle

Antoine Bristielle notes that 87% of respondents have “a good opinion”

of Professor Didier Raoult and 98% even say they are “agree with the idea that everyone should be free to choose whether they want to be treated” with hydroxychloroquine. At the end of May,38% of French people said they were in favor of banning the prescription of the drug against Covid-19, according to a YouGov poll (PDF).

For Antoine Bristielle, the profiles of pro-Raoults and anti-masks appear quite similar, with age, level of education and social category. “relatively high”, even if the votes of the anti-masks seem more polarized towards the extremes than the pro-Raoults.

Certain speeches by Professor Raoult, favoring a simple recommendation to wear a mask rather than an obligation, enjoyed a very good audience among anti-masks and were widely relayed on dedicated Facebook groups.Antoine Bristielle

If the anti-masks movement remains in the minority in France, the question of wearing a mask could have generated violence: on August 7, the customer of a laundromat was violently assaulted for asking other customers to respect the wearing the mask, just like Lisa, this nurse beaten up on August 11 in a bus from Neuilly-sur-Marne (Seine-Saint-Denis). In July, Philippe Monguillot, bus driver in Bayonne, died after being beaten up by passengers who refused to wear a mask.

* This study was carried out on a sample of more than 1,000 individuals via a questionnaire, to which franceinfo had access, distributed to a dozen Facebook groups bringing together at least several hundred members, from August 10 to 19, 2020, on the basis of a quantitative and qualitative methodology.

** These links refer to articles in English.