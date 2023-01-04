The local Government Board of Molina de Segura has approved the start of the file for the environmental restoration of the Fuente El Chorrico wetland and its conditioning for public use, an action for which an expense of 250,000 euros is allocated.

The main purpose of this wetland environmental restoration project is to revitalize this natural environment, with its ecological recovery. At the same time, it seeks to make the population of Molina aware of the importance of conserving this interesting natural space.

The City Council is committed to the recovery of peri-urban natural spaces that preserve part of their natural character. The environmental restoration project incorporates the conditioning of walls and slopes, the improvement of the pond and the silvicultural treatment of the existing vegetation and the reforestation of the area with native species. In addition, it includes the establishment of a local path that runs through the space and the equipment to create a recreational area.

Bike lane in Los Conejos



Likewise, the go-ahead was given, with a budget allocation of 137,956 euros, at the beginning of the file of the project for the implementation of bicycle lanes and cycle streets in the Los Conejos urbanization. These actions, according to municipal sources, will be aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles through the creation or rehabilitation of environments within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Among other outstanding matters of the last meeting of the Governing Board, the approval of the award of a minor contract was also proceeded to carry out the works to improve access to the perimeter pedestrian path of the Rambla de Las Monjas as it passes through The rabbits. According to the sources, the award is made to the company Pavasal Empresa Constructora SA for the amount of 23,730 euros.