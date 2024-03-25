It is no secret that Mexico City suffers from a serious gentrification problem, mainly caused by platforms like Airbnb. In this regard, Martí Batres, the current head of government, presented a reform in November of last year to regulate short-term stay platforms, such as Airbnb. Four months after this, your proposal has been approved.

The reform, which was approved on March 21, indicates that it is necessary to create a registry of hosts to corroborate that each one does not rent more than three accommodations. Similarly, You must have civil liability insurance for each registered property.

As if that were not enough, each platform will have to provide information to the neighbors of the rental units, which are being rented through platforms, as well as provide semiannual reports to the Ministry of Tourism on the number of nights occupied. Along with this, the platforms must also be registered in a registry, they will request the registration of hosts and report their occupations to the Ministry of Tourism.

If you do not comply, The parties involved will be fined based on INVEA (Administrative Verification Institute) and, if applicable, it will be removed from the registry. In addition to regulations on platforms such as Airbnb, the reform contemplates the homogenization of types of tourism to make them more inclusive, which is why LGBT+, sports, gastronomic, health and other tourism were integrated. This is what Congress commented on the matter:

“The Mixed Tourism Promotion Fund is also strengthened, integrating the Ministry of Culture and an additional tourism service provider to the Technical Committee, guaranteeing the participation of the sectors in the design of alternatives to current problems, as well as the resources to bring carry out their activities.”

Now we just have to see how Airbnb and other platforms will respond to these new rules. The important thing will be to see if the reform will have an impact on the gentrification that Mexico City is experiencing., especially in neighborhoods like Juárez, Roma and Condesa, where income and expenses are much higher than in other parts of the city. On related issues, Correos de México launches competition against Amazon. Likewise, this is the best internet for streaming in Mexico.

Editor's Note:

Airbnb, although very good in certain cases, has been abused in much of Mexico City, especially during the pandemic, where foreigners used the low rental costs to live in our country, and at the same time raise the costs of living for people who don't earn in dollars.

Via: The financial