The Plenary of the municipal corporation of Mula has approved the development of a comprehensive plan against depopulation, lack of services and living conditions in the districts of Mula. According to the data of the last decade, the districts lose population. Specifically, the number of inhabitants in Los Baños, Casas Nuevas, Fuente Librilla, La Puebla and Yéchar decreased, and only increased in El Niño (42.36%), mainly due to its proximity to the urban center of the city of Mula and its evolution to a residential settlement. The most pronounced decreases, in terms of percentage, occurred in Casas Nuevas and Los Baños, with reductions of 17.3% and 13.33%, respectively. Although, the average of these districts, where the population has decreased, is 9.3%.

For all these reasons, the three political groups with representation in the municipal corporation of Mula have agreed to draw up the First Comprehensive Plan against Depopulation in the Districts consisting of tax credits (IBI), birth aid, favoring the installation of companies and businesses in the districts and reduction of the tax on constructions, installations and works (Icio) for buildings of special interest, among other measures.

Vacant Home Inventory



Within the lines of action of this plan, an inventory of empty dwellings will be carried out in order to be able to manage a stock of real estate for new registrations, granting specific attention to young people, women and people with disabilities, or to promote the preservation of traditional rural architecture.

On the other hand, from the Consistory, they will ask the regional government for a road network “suitable for the needs of the 21st century. The deterioration of road communications in these areas and the poor conservation of them is well known, “said the United Left councilor and proponent, Antonio Moreno, in plenary session, adding that “we must demand that the rest of the administrations pass from words to deeds and act quickly to stop the trend of population decline, as well as its aging, trying to improve living conditions and opportunities in these nuclei».