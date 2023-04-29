Veracruz.- Authorities you arrest warrant executed still man as allegedly responsible for femicide of the nurseYarazeth Zepeta Garcia37 years old, occurred on April 22, in Xalapa.

The detainee is Mauro Armando “N”, a neighbor of the victim. A second man is wanted by the authorities as a partner in this crime, reported newspapers in Veracruz and nationally.

Yarazeth, originally from papantlait was one outstanding nurse of the Veracruz State Cancer Centerespecially catered to boys and girls with cancer. His murder sparked outrage and protest marches and demands for justice.

The crime

On Saturday April 22, neighbors from nurse Yarazeth, they called the authorities to say that they had heard screams in the early hours of the morning. It was until at night that policemen came to investigate.

They entered Yarazeth's house, on Maderas street, Veracruz neighborhood, and realized that she was lifeless and with traces of violence, especially blows. Her home had been ransacked and her blue Kia car had also been taken.

The investigations led the authorities to Mauro Armando “N”, a resident of Yarazeth.

It is known that he was arrested last Tuesday, April 25, but they told him that it was for a minor offense and that he could face the process in freedom.

Research

Yarazeth was a reserved person, but she confided to some people that she had problems with Mauro Armando’s family, since apparently they are conflictive and even aggressive people. In addition, Yara had already suffered three robberies in his house.

It was established that Mauro Armando “N” and an accomplice allegedly entered Yarazeth’s house, attacked her and killed her, took what value they could, and even wanted to remove the body, but they got nervous when they saw police patrols. (You have to remember that neighbors had already called 911 because they heard screams).

The assassins of the nurse they fled in the kia car, leaving the corpse of the woman in his house. On Saturday they abandoned the Kia where they found it a day later, two blocks away.

It was said that security cameras they caught the images of Mauro Armando leaving the car Kia. The recordings remained in the hands of the authorities.

Thus, the investigators asked a judge for a search warrant to enter the house of Mauro Armando and his family. They found there Yarazeth’s cell phone and the keys to his car, the Kia.