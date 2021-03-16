On Tuesday, the Government appointed the defender of Milagro Sala as director of the body of lawyers in processes of Memory, Truth and Justice, which responds to the Secretariat of Human Rights that leads Horacio Pietragalla.

Is about Paula Alvarez Carreras, whose appointment for an initial period of 180 days was made official through administrative decision 220/2021 published in the Official Gazette.

He will be in charge of the body of lawyers that depends on the National Directorate of National Legal Affairs on Rights of the Undersecretariat of Protection and International Liaison of the secretariat led by Pietragalla.

In addition to defending the Tupac Amaru reference, Álvarez Carrera was the coordinator of the Team of Plaintiffs’ Lawyers of the National Human Rights Secretariat and worked at the Center for Legal and Technical Studies (CELS).

In addition, Álvarez Carrera participated in the Jujuy elections of 2019 when she was a candidate for governor of the province for Unidad Ciudadana. In those elections that Governor Gerardo Morales won by more than ten points (with more than 43% of the votes), the lawyer obtained only 2.54% of the votes.

Álvarez Carrera’s appointment was signed by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and by the still Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, in which it was one of his last actions at the head of that portfolio before Martín Soria took office.

She is the second Milagro Sala lawyer to be appointed to a position in the Government. The first was the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity; Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta.

JPE