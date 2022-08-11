Ouistreham. The rescue of a lost beluga whale in the Seine River, in northwestern France, was useless and the cetacean was euthanized due to the serious state of health it showed after being transported by truck to the sea coast.

On Wednesday, a complex operation had managed to extract the lost cetacean from the water far from its natural habitat in the Arctic, in the first step of a complicated mission to return it to the sea.

It took the 24 divers and other rescuers involved in the operation six hours to net the animal in a lock, initially transfer it to a saltwater barge, and then haul it out to the ocean. “Despite an unprecedented operation to rescue the beluga, we are saddened to announce the death of the cetacean,” the prefecture of Calvados, Normandy, reported on Twitter, specifying that the animal was euthanized.

The specimen, weighing about 800 kilos, which was no longer eating and was in an “alarming” state, had been hoisted in a net with a crane and placed on the barge, where it was immediately treated by a dozen veterinarians.

For several minutes, the imposing cetacean was suspended in the air, waving its white body four meters above the heads of the rescuers.

He was immediately transferred to a refrigerated truck and transported to Ouistreham, but before arriving the experts decided to put him down.