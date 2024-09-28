Chihuahua, Chih.- The Municipal Government reported that after the event called Natanael Cano 2024, the organizers and promoters of said concert are entitled to a fine amounting to one million pesos for performing songs that advocate crime, violence against women and for presence of minors in areas that were intended for adults.

In a repertoire of 48 songs, 20 were related to the apology of crime, which is equivalent to 6,500 Measurement and Update Units (UMAS); three more songs, for violence against women for 1,511 UMAS, as well as 1,200 UMAS more for the presence of minors in areas for adults, which in total represent 9,211 UMAS.

On the other hand, the Subdirectorate of the Interior of the Secretariat of the H. City Council, reports that a prior deposit was made by the organizers in order to avoid the performance of these songs, however, after non-compliance, 300 thousand remain to be deposited. pesos to reach one million pesos, which must be done within five business days.

Procedurally, the offender must appear, so that the authority classifies the offense and the sanction is imposed.

In addition, there was a capacity of 7,500 people, which was much lower than last year’s 12,000 attendees.

It should be noted that, during the event, there was an operation by the Municipal Public Security Directorate (DSPM) with the deployment of 60 police officers, in addition to three units of Group 300, two units on external tours and the Mobile Command Center ( C4M).

Likewise, the event had seven ambulances, 14 paramedics, and 100 private security guards, which is why it is highlighted that, together with elements of the DSPM, security was provided and resulted in a white balance.